Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,948 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Up 8.8 %

BABA traded up $7.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.25. 30,566,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,006,299. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $125.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.94 and a 200 day moving average of $93.25. The firm has a market cap of $241.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $30.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.35 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 8.50%. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. 92 Resources reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $154.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.13.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.