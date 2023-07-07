Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Acquires 547 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $6,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Pool by 126.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Pool by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POOL. Bank of America lowered their price target on Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Pool from $408.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Pool from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pool Price Performance

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $821,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,849,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of POOL traded up $2.37 on Friday, hitting $366.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,767. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.10 and a fifty-two week high of $423.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $346.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.62.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 53.96% and a net margin of 11.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 15.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Pool’s payout ratio is 26.17%.

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.