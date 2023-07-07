Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,083 shares during the quarter. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF makes up 1.0% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned 2.91% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $13,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter worth $109,000.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MNA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.21. 75,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,740. The company has a market cap of $455.67 million, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.43. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $32.16.

About IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

