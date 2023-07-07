Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.45. The stock had a trading volume of 702,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,457. The firm has a market cap of $103.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.83 and a 200-day moving average of $139.76.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

