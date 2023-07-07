Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 15,982 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,494 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 15,982 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 85.7% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.11.

FDX traded up $4.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $252.58. 987,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,943. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $252.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $230.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total value of $406,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,616 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,081.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total value of $406,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,616 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,081.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,432 shares of company stock valued at $38,748,669. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

