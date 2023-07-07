Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 2,623 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,623 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 424.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period.

Shares of VCIT traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.75. 2,032,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,824,373. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.37 and a 12-month high of $82.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.2478 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

