Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 4,359 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,359 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,226,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,528 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $158,416,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,250,000 after acquiring an additional 497,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,147,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,727,000 after buying an additional 398,932 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,072. The stock has a market cap of $68.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $162.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.90.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

