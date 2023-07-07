Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 5,847 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,847 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.23. 1,519,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,447,506. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.26 and a one year high of $77.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.1923 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

