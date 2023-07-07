Oxen (OXEN) Trading 6.3% Lower This Week

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. During the last week, Oxen has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $0.0926 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $5.91 million and approximately $246,492.78 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,185.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.01 or 0.00321383 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $278.78 or 0.00923578 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00012312 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.51 or 0.00544995 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00063074 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00140767 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,786,708 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

