Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Trading Down 2%

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Free Report)’s share price was down 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.36 and last traded at $9.41. Approximately 5,653 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 5,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.
Pacific Financial Stock Down 2.0 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average is $10.39.
Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.38 million during the quarter.
Pacific Financial Company Profile
Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit.
