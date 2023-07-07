Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Trading Down 2%

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Free Report)’s share price was down 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.36 and last traded at $9.41. Approximately 5,653 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 5,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

Pacific Financial Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average is $10.39.

Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.38 million during the quarter.

Pacific Financial Dividend Announcement

Pacific Financial Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 5.78%. Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.44%.

Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit.

