Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.54 and last traded at $22.86. 7,706 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 65,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.40.
Paramount Global Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.85.
Paramount Global Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $1.4375 dividend. This represents a $5.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th.
Insider Transactions at Paramount Global
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $24,873,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 304,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after purchasing an additional 13,670 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 277,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 45,381 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 0.6% during the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 213,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 19.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 195,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 31,235 shares during the period.
About Paramount Global
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.
