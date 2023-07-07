Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.54 and last traded at $22.86. 7,706 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 65,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.40.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.85.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $1.4375 dividend. This represents a $5.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th.

Insider Transactions at Paramount Global

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global

In related news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 577,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,690,583.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $24,873,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 304,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after purchasing an additional 13,670 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 277,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 45,381 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 0.6% during the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 213,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 19.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 195,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 31,235 shares during the period.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

