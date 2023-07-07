Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,801,222 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 1,964,401 shares.The stock last traded at $4.80 and had previously closed at $4.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.92.

Paramount Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.03.

Paramount Group Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGRE. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 869,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 118,021 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 1st quarter worth $274,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,505,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,059,000 after purchasing an additional 95,800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 558,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 83,059 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,116,000 after purchasing an additional 124,064 shares during the period. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

