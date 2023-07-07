PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.99

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.99 and traded as low as $4.97. PCCW shares last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 3,919 shares.

PCCW Stock Down 3.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.99.

PCCW Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.3429 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This is a boost from PCCW’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 8.84%.

About PCCW

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, enterprise solutions, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services; and technical consulting and engineering services.

