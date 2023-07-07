PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $45.93

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.93 and last traded at $45.91, with a volume of 28869 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PDFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.36 and its 200 day moving average is $37.47. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 1,493.16 and a beta of 1.40.

PDF Solutions ( NASDAQ:PDFS Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.00 million. PDF Solutions had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 3.34%. On average, analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,275,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,822,000 after acquiring an additional 131,134 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its position in PDF Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,431,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,824,000 after buying an additional 19,776 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PDF Solutions by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,028,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,679,000 after buying an additional 14,417 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions during the first quarter valued at $28,198,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in PDF Solutions by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,618,000 after buying an additional 27,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

