Penserra Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,473,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 88,519 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.87% of Ribbon Communications worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RBBN. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 228,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,590 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 226.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 26,999 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,649,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,549,000 after purchasing an additional 80,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,704,671 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 72,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Stock Down 5.1 %

RBBN opened at $2.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $4.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ribbon Communications ( NASDAQ:RBBN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $186.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RBBN shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,151,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,995,103.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

