Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $7.26 Million Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 219.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,572 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,750 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $7,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $230.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.76 and a twelve month high of $242.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total transaction of $8,608,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,054,401.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total transaction of $15,909,707.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 185,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,885,350.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total value of $8,608,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at $122,054,401.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 204,161 shares of company stock valued at $43,079,515. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

