Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,031 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,568.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.68.

DAL opened at $47.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.01. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $48.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.23) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

