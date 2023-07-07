Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 5,011 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,011 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CTS were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CTS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of CTS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of CTS by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of CTS by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CTS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

CTS Stock Performance

NYSE CTS opened at $41.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.92. CTS Co. has a 1 year low of $32.86 and a 1 year high of $49.59.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $145.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.89 million. CTS had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTS Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is 8.84%.

CTS Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

