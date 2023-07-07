Penserra Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,551 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $6,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of DELL stock opened at $53.81 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $54.78. The stock has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.21.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.49% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $20.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $9,115,454.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,831.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $9,115,454.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,831.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 22,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $964,998.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,647 shares in the company, valued at $816,365.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

