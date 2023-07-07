Persistence Price Tops $0.29 on Top Exchanges (XPRT)

Persistence (XPRT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Persistence token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000945 BTC on exchanges. Persistence has a total market cap of $48.73 million and approximately $368,209.96 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Persistence has traded up 25.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Persistence Token Profile

Persistence’s launch date was May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 180,144,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,544,863 tokens. Persistence’s official website is persistence.one. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Persistence is blog.persistence.one.

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers).

The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.

The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics.

Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.

Read the official announcement [here](https://medium.com/persistence-blog/pos-token-holders-prepare-yourselves-for-persistence-stakedrop-the-grand-unveiling-d5f6ca6ddc40).

*Blockchain data provided by: [ATOMScan](https://atomscan.com/persistence) (total supply)*”

Persistence Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Persistence should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Persistence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

