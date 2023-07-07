PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) is Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s 4th Largest Position

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,833,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 60,471 shares during the quarter. PG&E accounts for approximately 3.7% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of PG&E worth $29,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 15.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 219,490,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,743,636,000 after acquiring an additional 29,840,608 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in PG&E by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,054,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,075,682,000 after purchasing an additional 47,168,210 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in PG&E by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,850,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $735,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,653 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in PG&E by 13.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,171,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,431,000 after buying an additional 1,181,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PG&E in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on PG&E in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PG&E has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.55.

PCG stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.57. 3,195,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,668,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.12. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.38.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

