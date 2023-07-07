Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Price Performance

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.17. The company had a trading volume of 60,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,685. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $11.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

