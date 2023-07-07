Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Price Performance
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.17. The company had a trading volume of 60,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,685. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $11.99.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
- 3 Large Semiconductor Makers Offering Dividends & Price Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.