Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0925 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This is an increase from Pioneer Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of PHD stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.70. 70,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,240. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.78. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $9.64.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 12,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 231,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 15,301 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

