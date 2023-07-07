Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 44.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,842 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,950 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $19,402,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,991 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $273.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $319.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.84.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $203.08. 258,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,297,272. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $274.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.58.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.59 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $3.34 dividend. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 17.72%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.