Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Acquires New Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR bought a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 488.4% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,671,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 818,236 shares of company stock worth $171,651,074 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.97.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $210.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $205.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 553.01, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $225.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.