Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Sells 5,730 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,108 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,730 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up about 1.7% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.88.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $82.93 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $57.76 and a one year high of $85.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.63 and a 200-day moving average of $78.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $95.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.92%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

