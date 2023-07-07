Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,688.74

Shares of Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS – Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,688.74 ($21.43) and traded as low as GBX 1,468.24 ($18.63). Plus500 shares last traded at GBX 1,474 ($18.71), with a volume of 293,494 shares traded.

Plus500 Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 487.92, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,499 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,687.17.

About Plus500

(Free Report)

Plus500 Ltd., a fintech company, operates technology-based trading platformsin Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. The company operates an online and mobile trading platform within the contracts for difference (CFDs) sector enabling its international customer base of individual customers to trade CFDs on underlying financial instruments comprising shares, indices, commodities, options, ETFs, foreign exchange, and cryptocurrencies internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plus500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.