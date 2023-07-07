Pocket Network (POKT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $273,826.50

Pocket Network (POKT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. Pocket Network has a total market cap of $26.62 million and $273,826.50 worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pocket Network has traded down 20.8% against the dollar. One Pocket Network token can now be bought for about $0.0261 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Pocket Network Token Profile

Pocket Network was first traded on July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. Pocket Network’s official website is www.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pocket Network’s official message board is forum.pokt.network. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.

Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you’re already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

Buying and Selling Pocket Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pocket Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pocket Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pocket Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

