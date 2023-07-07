Poolbeg Pharma (LON:POLB) Shares Up 0.1%

Poolbeg Pharma PLC (LON:POLB – Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.97 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.85 ($0.10). 338,238 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,279,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.84 ($0.10).

Poolbeg Pharma Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8.11. The firm has a market cap of £38.45 million and a PE ratio of -769.00.

Poolbeg Pharma Company Profile

Poolbeg Pharma plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom. It develops POLB 001, a p38 MAP Kinase inhibitor for the treatment of severe influenza; POLB 002, an in­licensed first­in­class broad spectrum RNA­based immunotherapy for respiratory virus infections; and POLB 003, an intramuscular vaccine to prevent Melioidosis.

