Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.96% from the stock’s current price.

Postal Realty Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:PSTL opened at $14.66 on Friday. Postal Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $14.13 and a 1 year high of $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.72, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Postal Realty Trust

In related news, CFO Robert B. Klein sold 4,256 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $64,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,360.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 15,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $230,376.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 234,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,132.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert B. Klein sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $64,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,360.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Postal Realty Trust

About Postal Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSTL. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in Postal Realty Trust by 125.2% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 357,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 198,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 973,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,378,000 after buying an additional 190,989 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 731,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,635,000 after buying an additional 130,389 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,952,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,937,000 after acquiring an additional 100,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Postal Realty Trust by 28.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 84,368 shares during the period. 65.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Free Report)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,700 properties leased primarily to the USPS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.