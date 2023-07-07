Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Power REIT from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Power REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PW opened at $1.60 on Monday. Power REIT has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power REIT

About Power REIT

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Power REIT by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Power REIT by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Power REIT by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Power REIT by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Power REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 26.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

