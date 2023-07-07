Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Power REIT from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.
Power REIT Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PW opened at $1.60 on Monday. Power REIT has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.39.
About Power REIT
Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.
