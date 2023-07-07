PPL (NYSE:PPL) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Guggenheim

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Guggenheim from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on PPL. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.37. 626,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,242,292. PPL has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.03. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.78.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in PPL by 3.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PPL by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,480,000 after buying an additional 50,658 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in PPL by 9.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after buying an additional 29,496 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in PPL by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in PPL by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company serves customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

