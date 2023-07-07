PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

IJH traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $259.45. 187,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,631. The company has a market capitalization of $69.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.13. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

