PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. Has $6.68 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 5.7% of PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $98.41. The company had a trading volume of 691,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,121,455. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.44. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
- 3 Large Semiconductor Makers Offering Dividends & Price Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.