Presearch (PRE) Reaches Market Cap of $12.95 Million

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. One Presearch token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0327 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges. Presearch has a total market capitalization of $12.95 million and $189,621.24 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Presearch has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Presearch

Presearch launched on July 7th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 tokens. The official message board for Presearch is presearch.medium.com. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Presearch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Presearch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Presearch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

