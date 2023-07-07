Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PRMW. TheStreet downgraded shares of Primo Water from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.33.

Primo Water Stock Performance

Shares of PRMW stock opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $16.47.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $546.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.04 million. Analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 118.52%.

Institutional Trading of Primo Water

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Primo Water in the first quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Primo Water by 556.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Primo Water by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Primo Water during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

