Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Stock Position Trimmed by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,953,000 after buying an additional 150,598 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,910,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,081,000 after purchasing an additional 406,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,343 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,113,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,986,000 after purchasing an additional 43,319 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,827,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,230,000 after purchasing an additional 118,518 shares during the period. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. 3M reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PFG stock opened at $75.20 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.29. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 16.04%. Equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 15.21%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

