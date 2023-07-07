ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) dropped 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.79 and last traded at $18.84. Approximately 63,477,138 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 128,323,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.24.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average is $29.09.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $0.2662 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
