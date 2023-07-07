ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) dropped 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.79 and last traded at $18.84. Approximately 63,477,138 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 128,323,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.24.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average is $29.09.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $0.2662 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQQQ. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 43,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 2.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 44,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

