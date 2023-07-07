ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,448,280 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 3,093,430 shares.The stock last traded at $31.54 and had previously closed at $31.21.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 10,085.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000.

About ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

