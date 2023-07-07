Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PROV has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Provident Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. 92 Resources reaffirmed an assumes rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

Provident Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PROV opened at $12.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average of $13.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.50. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $15.18.

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

Provident Financial ( NASDAQ:PROV Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 7.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PROV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 49,616.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 8.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial in the third quarter worth $251,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 19.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial in the fourth quarter worth $852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.91% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

