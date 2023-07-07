Puma (ETR:PUM) Trading Up 1%

Puma Se (ETR:PUM – Free Report) shares were up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €55.02 ($59.80) and last traded at €54.56 ($59.30). Approximately 158,969 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 771% from the average daily volume of 18,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at €54.02 ($58.72).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($79.35) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €76.00 ($82.61) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($78.26) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €49.97 and a 200 day moving average price of €55.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.96.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, padel or netball, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

