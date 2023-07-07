Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PSTG. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Wedbush upped their target price on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.89.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $36.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,228.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.93. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $38.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $589.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.83 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 0.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $499,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $499,562.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 40,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,481,941.92. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 160,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,736.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,646 shares of company stock valued at $5,651,667 in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Storage

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $1,537,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 19.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 134,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 21,591 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pure Storage

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.