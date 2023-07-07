Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) COO Aaron M. Cooper Purchases 8,729 Shares

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Free Report) COO Aaron M. Cooper bought 8,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.91 per share, for a total transaction of $51,588.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at $51,588.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of PMM stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.03. 97,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,349. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $7.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average of $6.34.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a $0.0238 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.
About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.
