Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) COO Aaron M. Cooper Purchases 8,729 Shares

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Free Report) COO Aaron M. Cooper bought 8,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.91 per share, for a total transaction of $51,588.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at $51,588.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of PMM stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.03. 97,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,349. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $7.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average of $6.34.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a $0.0238 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 195,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,287,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. 11.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

