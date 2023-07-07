Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Alkermes plc Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Alkermes in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Alkermes’ current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alkermes’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.24 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Alkermes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alkermes from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.58. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $33.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 0.62.

In other news, Director Nancy Wysenski sold 41,250 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $1,288,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,497.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nancy Wysenski sold 41,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $1,288,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,497.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cato T. Laurencin sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $88,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,479 shares in the company, valued at $235,588.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,184 shares of company stock worth $2,161,837 in the last 90 days. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alkermes by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

