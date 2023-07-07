Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.73. The consensus estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s current full-year earnings is $8.07 per share.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 2.0 %

BMY opened at $63.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $133.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $81.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.97.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.