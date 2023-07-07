Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 935,499 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 51,001 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.64% of Quanta Services worth $153,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PWR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 79.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 8.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 21.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PWR. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.91.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

Quanta Services Stock Performance

In related news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $16,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 282,225 shares in the company, valued at $47,797,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 247,074 shares of company stock worth $42,242,506 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.95. 82,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 56.79 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.42. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.39 and a 52-week high of $197.01.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.44%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

