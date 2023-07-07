Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 130,569 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 335,724 shares.The stock last traded at $22.44 and had previously closed at $21.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanterix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Quanterix Trading Up 10.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.35. The firm has a market cap of $875.39 million, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $28.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.46 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 81.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Quanterix by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,026,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after acquiring an additional 172,719 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quanterix during the 1st quarter valued at $1,465,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Quanterix in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 693,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,818,000 after buying an additional 15,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Quanterix by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 30,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

