Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.50. The company had a trading volume of 167,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,428. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $158.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

