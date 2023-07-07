Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 53.1% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTX. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

NYSE RTX opened at $98.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.29. The stock has a market cap of $143.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

