Redwood Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 17,350 Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 17,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 292.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 33,044 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 34.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 302,910 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MCHP traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,274,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,835,965. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.77 and a 12 month high of $91.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.93.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 51.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

